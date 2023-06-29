Katherine Times
Vaccine to protect Territory's crocodile industry

June 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Scientists have developed a vaccine to protect farmed saltwater crocodiles from a disfiguring virus threatening northern Australia's multi-million dollar leather industry.

