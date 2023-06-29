Pride Week was celebrated with colourful gatherings across Katherine when the the LGBTQIA+ community came together earlier in June.
Themed "Small Town Proud", the Katherine Pride Festival aimed to embrace the differences that make the Katherine community unique while celebrating the similarities that unite it.
As part of the festivities, a Pride Family Fun Day was held at the Lindsey Street Complex and the Katherine Country Club hosted a Cabaret Bingo.
Peakabrew held a much-loved Drag Brunch, and a Pride Sip and Social event was held at the Contour Hotel.
