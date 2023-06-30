Katherine Times
Voice show to be filmed across Big Rivers Region

July 1 2023 - 7:00am
Tiwi man Jaxon De Santis, Katherine's own Justin Grant and filmmaker Laurens Goud are working on a new documentary, Our Voice, Our Heart, in the Northern Territory.
In an effort to find their own voices and help others do the same, two Indigenous Territorians have embarked on a journey to engage with communities and elders in a bid to explore how to vote for the Voice to Parliament.

