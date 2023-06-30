Voice show to be filmed across Big Rivers Region

In an effort to find their own voices and help others do the same, two Indigenous Territorians have embarked on a journey to engage with communities and elders in a bid to explore how to vote for the Voice to Parliament.
Currently in production in the Northern Territory, new documentary Our Voice, Our Heart follows Tiwi man Jaxon De Santis and Warlpiri/Jawoyn man Justin Grant on a journey to explore their own uncertainty about the Voice to Parliament referendum planned to be held in late 2023.
With the help of NT's diverse First Nations Communities, they hope to find their voice and help others find theirs.
Inspired by the knowledge gap between urban Australians and remote Communities ahead of the Referendum, and within the context which sees the NT statistically insignificant in the final count, Our Voice, Our Heart is a platform to listen to some of the people most affected, but whose votes will not carry weight in the tally.
As they travel to communities across the NT, the two men will seek to understand the future vision of the diverse communities they meet, and ask them to share parts of their culture with wider Australia in an invitation to walk together in finding understanding.
Our Voice, Our Heart is produced and co-directed by Trade Creative's Laurens Goud, co-directed and co-produced by Katherinite Justin Grant who also serves as the production's Indigenous Consultant, and co-produced by Jaxon De Santis.
The team will embark on a journey across various communities in the NT, commencing in the central desert and making stops in Katherine and Kalkarindji (Gurindji), where they will meet with Justin's family and the local community.
They will then proceed to Pirlangimpi (Melville Island Tiwi), connecting with Jaxon's community.
Continuing their journey, they will visit Gove (Nhulunbuy) in East Arnhem Land, followed by the vibrant festivities at Barunga (Barunga Festival).
The crew will then travel to Kakadu (Jabiru), immersing themselves in the rich traditional cultures and customs of Yellow Water (Ngurrungurrudjba) and exploring the mesmerising rock artwork in Gunbalanya.
"So many people are asking me how I am going to vote in the Referendum, and I have nothing to say," Co-director, co-producer, Indigenous consultant and presenter Justin Grant said.
"If I don't know, how are the millions of Australians living in the cities going to know how to vote?
"It feels super important, it's us going out learning, and obviously there are lots of people like us in Australia that are not too sure what the attitudes towards the referendum are from these communities that we are going to find out."
Co-producer Jaxon De Santis said the project would be approaching the Voice with a "curious mindset" and the aim to listen "rather than coming with an agenda of a message".
"It's an experience for everybody, for us and everyone who will watch this," he said.
Producer and co-director Laurens Goud said the idea for the documentary had been born from a position "that it is ok to not understand enough to have a perspective on the Referendum".
"We want to invite the audience on a journey to listen and learn more, to help in making this important decision.
"We particularly want to bridge the gap between what is thought, known and understood in majority non-Indigenous Australian states, and the significant Indigenous population in the Northern Territory who will be most affected."
The suite of content being produced is a 30 to 40min documentary to be launched at Garma Festival taking place in early August 2023, and a ten-part social engagement and impact campaign, including commissioned artwork that will act as the umbrella across the project.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
