Warning issued as Territory Day fireworks set pram on fire

When Katherinite Bianca Stubbs was 13 years old she watched her baby brother suffer horrific burns when a firecracker landed in his pram.
With Territory Day - and cracker night - celebrated today, the now 26-year-old is urging locals and visitors to be careful around fireworks.
"My brother Brodie was in his pram about 70 to 100m away from an area where fireworks were being lit when we suddenly heard a big bang," Ms Stubbs said.
The then-teenager remembers diving to the ground while being hit in the leg by a firecracker.
"I wasn't hurt, but then I heard a blood-curdling cry."
A cracker had landed in little Brodie's pram, exploding wedged under his arm and back, melting the pram straps.
"We administered first aid and St John Ambulance arrived within minutes to take Brodie to hospital," Ms Stubbs said.
The now-teenager, who had to undergo several surgeries for his serious injuries and endured eight months of ongoing burns treatment, still carries faint scars on his back and arm from the 2009 incident.
Ms Stubbs, now a young mother herself, said the incident had frightened her entire family, but it had also shaped the early years of her career, having worked as Emergency Medical Dispatcher for a decade.
"I started with St John Ambulance as a cadet when I was 12 years old, but watching my brother go through this horrific experience pushed me to become an advocate for first aid.
"All safety precautions were in place that day, but freak accidents do happen.
"Knowing what to do in a medical emergency is so important."
Ms Stubbs said she is hoping Territorians will have a great night without having to experience what her family went through.
"Don't go crackers this cracker night," she said.
"Please make sure you know what to do in an emergency, have a garden hose within reach, keep your pets safe, and if someone gets burnt by a firecracker - run cold water over the wounds for 20 minutes and call an ambulance.
"If you're unsure what to do and a life is in danger, ring 000."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
