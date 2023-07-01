Katherinites slapped with nearly 5% rate increase

At a special meeting of Katherine Town Council on June 29, the town's new Municipal Plan was adopted, alongside a rates increase for Katherine residents of an overall average rate increase of 4.8 per cent.
Council said this year had seen a re-evaluation of properties in Katherine, with rates providing essential revenue, $8.7 million, to enable council operations.
Mayor Elisabeth Clark said rates ensured residents would receive essential services like waste management, road maintenance, and working facilities.
"We've kept rates the same as last year's increase," she said.
"We do try very hard at council to keep costs low. Rates are an essential part of daily life and Katherine wouldn't be able to function without them.
"They allow us to have a library service, keep Katherine clean and liveable, and so much more."
The waste management charge will also see an average increase of 4.8 per cent, raising $1.4 million to meet the costs of garbage collection, recycling and waste disposal services.
This charge includes one bin per household.
For ratepayers that do not receive a kerbside collection the charge is reduced.
The first instalment of rates is due on September 30.
There are four instalments for rate payments.
Residents should expect to receive their rate notice in the coming weeks.
Council's Fees and Charges, which cover items like dog registrations, were increased by 6.2 per cent, in line with the consumer price index.
Council decided not to increase the Sportsground hire fees due the delay and disruptions with opening of the new Katherine and Big Rivers Community, Sport and Recreation Venue.
At the late-June Council meeting the 2023/24 Municipal Plan which includes the budget, a long-term financial plan as well as rates and fees and charges was adopted.
The plan was passed following a consultation period of 21 days where it was open to public comment.
The plan, which aligns to the Katherine Town Council Strategic Plan 2027, highlights significant projects to be completed, including:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.