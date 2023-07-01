Directors of the Larrakia Nation Aboriginal Corporation (LNAC) Board have determined to support a Yes vote in the referendum on constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament.
Dean Parkin, Campaign Director for Yes 23 said, the Yes Campaign welcomed the decision of LNAC to formally endorse a 'Yes' vote in the coming referendum.
"Larrakia Nation has a long history of advocating for the rights of Larrakia people," he said.
"The support of LNAC Directors is a good example of how Indigenous organisations across Australia, with their finger on the pulse of their community, are stepping forward to say Yes to a Voice to Parliament.
"We see this as a demonstration of the conversations now going on in local communities across the country - where it belongs."
LNAC Chairman Jerome Cubillo said he was very pleased Directors had taken this decision.
"We've discussed the issues facing our community and have listened to Larrakia people," he said.
"Having a Voice to Parliament will make sure Larrakia people and all Indigenous people get a say about Government policies and funding that directly affects us, our families and our communities.
"As the oldest living continuous culture in the world, we can no longer be refugees in the country of our ancestors, and we strongly encourage all Australians to vote "Yes" in the 2023 Voice Referendum," Mr Cubillo said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
