RAAF jet to support NAIDOC March

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 75 Squadron at RAAF Base Tindal is set to conduct a flypast over Katherine Terrace on Friday, July 7 at about 10.15am in support of the town's annual NAIDOC March.
The Katherine NAIDOC March celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
A RAAF spokesman said the low level flying activity would be conducted under strict safety and operational guidelines and noise reduction and the environment were "vital considerations" in the planning and conduct of the military flying activity.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.