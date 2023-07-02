From the Mayor's desk

It is my pleasure to announce that the Municipal Plan for 2023-2024 has been passed at our Special Council meeting held on 29th June at 2.00pm.
The Municipal Plan this year aligns with our five year Strategic Plan.
There is a huge amount of work developing the Plan and I thank the Elected Members, CEO and the staff on an incredible job in putting everything together.
I also thank the Community that put in submissions to our plan.
The CEO and myself attended the ALGA Conference in Canberra along with 450 other Councils.
There were over 1000 delegates.
The main points from the Conference were the skills shortages, lack of housing, need to mitigate more in relation to Natural Disasters, more funding for Councils, Financial Sustainability, Communication issues, Rewiring Australia, Cyber Security just to name a few topics. There were many more.
Our CEO was given an honourable mention for Women in Government awards.
This is the first time that Katherine Town Council has ever been mentioned in the awards.
All Councils were invited to Parliament House for dinner.
This is the first time in ten years that Local Government have had that honour.
The front tables all had one Minister from the Federal Government at the table.
I had the Minister for Defence Industry - the Honourable Pat Conroy MP.
There were five nominations for the By Election that is being held on July 15th.
Congratulations to those people that put their hand up and I wish you all the best in the coming election.
Doggy Day will be on 9th July from 9.00am - 12.00pm.
This will be held at the Dog Park in Lindsay Street.
There will be competitions and fundraising for the RSPCA.
Vets will also be on hand to answer any questions on your pet.
Naidoc week is underway with a number of events for everyone to attend.
The opening was held at the Civic Centre on Sunday 2nd July.
Street Party 13th July 5.30pm-8.00pm.
Part of Warbuton Street from Roundabout to Elders Driveway will be closed - Market stalls, free facepainting, Emergency Services etc as well as free food and drink for children.
Opening of the Council Community grants on 1st August.
There will be an Information Session on 11th July at 4.30pm-6.00pm at the Civic Centre for anyone that is applying and needs information.
I am also excited to announce the new light towers at the Rodeo and Campdraft arenas.
Council thanks everyone that was involved in the final construction and the NT Government for the funding.
User groups will be able to have events in the evening as a result particularly in the Hot summer months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.