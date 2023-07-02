Katherine Times
From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Mayor Lis Clark
Updated July 3 2023 - 8:00am, first published 6:30am
Mayor Lis Clark.
It is my pleasure to announce that the Municipal Plan for 2023-2024 has been passed at our Special Council meeting held on 29th June at 2.00pm.

