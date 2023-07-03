GALLERY: Douglas Daly Campdraft

The Douglas Daly Campdraft was held last week, with competitors travelling from across the Katherine region to take part in the event.
RESULTS
DK Grazing ENCOURAGMENT DRAFT
SADDLEWORLD JUVENILE CHALLENGE
Nutrien Ag & Olsson Ladies Shootout
Tree Tactics - JUVENILE DRAFT
After a Runoff between Mariah Tapp and Isabella Rasheed both on an 84 it was:
S & C Bethel Co Junior Challenge
OXLEY GRAZING Mini Challenge
Phoenix Spelling Yards Encouragement Challenge
Northern Veterinary Services Open Challenge
Black Bull Station Classic Challenge
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
