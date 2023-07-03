Locals and travellers alike gathered at the Katherine Showgrounds to celebrate Territory Day on July 1.
Dominated by deafening Indian pop rock, the event lacked big-ticket entertainment seen in previous years, and spectators, including the Mayor of Katherine, left in large numbers prior to the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.
Unseasonal rain helped firefighters to keep fire threats under control as Territorians took the opportunity to let off crackers across town.
Social media went into overdrive during the night, with people posting photos of lost or found dogs spooked by the fireworks.
