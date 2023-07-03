Mobile mammogram unit to save lives across region

Millie, the BreastScreenNT truck, provides free breast screening for women aged 50 to 74.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian women.
Early detection is best now women across regional and remote parts of the Northern Territory have access to the care they need.
The mobile mammogram unit known as Millie will be in Katherine until Friday, July 7, before heading to Mataranka on July 10, and Borroloola from August 2 to 9.
The Central Australian tour starts on August 21, when the truck will be travelling from Tennant Creek all the way through to Uluru until October.
"Millie and the team detected breast cancer in 50 women last year," Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
"It's life-saving work. Work we're proud to support."
