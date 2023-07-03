Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Push on to lure city dwellers to jobs, life in the bush

By Adrian Black
July 4 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Ho grew up in Brisbane but says he loves working on a farm in South Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Alex Ho grew up in Brisbane but says he loves working on a farm in South Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

When Alex Ho was weighing up his options in his final year of high school, he didn't expect he would soon be almost 2000km away driving tractors, playing Aussie rules and donning three blankets in a South Australian winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.