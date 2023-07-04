Northern Territory properties Aileron Station and Oolloo Farm are two highly regarded properties located in the tightly held Anmatjere region about 130km north of Alice Springs.
Aileron covers 407,615 hectares (1m acres) of breeding country with a carrying capacity of 7750 adult equivalents.
About 6000 predominantly Droughtmaster and Angus cattle are being offered with the station.
Oolloo Farm covers 1047ha (2587 acres) of which 154ha (381 acres) have with centre pivot irrigation, which is used to produce fodder to support Aileron's cattle breeding operation.
Offered by the Melbourne-based investment group The Caason Group, the Aileron Pastoral Holdings aggregation is expected to sell for about $100 million.
Caason bought Aileron for $10m in 2015, followed by Ooolloo for $6.1m in 2021.
Dissected by the Stuart Highway, the large scale 407,615 hectare (1m acre) pastoral holding has been extensively developed with water points, additional fencing and yards as well as an improved pasture program.
The rangeland grazing country features a variety of native grasses, herbage and an excellent coverage of buffel grass.
Aileron has an "in-conversion" organic certification and is also said to offer future carbon opportunities.
Improvements include a heritage listed homestead that provides outstanding accommodation for management and staff.
Oolloo Farm is a complementary 1047ha (2587 acre) property located 60km south east from Aileron.
Some 154ha have been developed with six centre pivot irrigators, which is supported by a 3000 megalitre groundwater extraction licence and eight bores.
There is also the potential for an additional three centre pivots.
The farm is used to produce fodder for Aileron as well as being instrumental in the ongoing improved pasture program.
Structural improvements include hay and machinery sheds, a workshop and quality accommodation for management and staff.
Aileron Station and Oolloo Farm are being offered for sale as an aggregation or as separate assets on a walk in, walk out basis, including about 6000 head of cattle, inventory, plant and equipment.
Expressions of interest close for the operation as a whole or as separate assets close with LAWD on August 9.
Contact Olivia Thompson, 0438 845 460, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
