Are you married to a Deb? We've got news for you.

The search is on for the partner of a Deb who may be missing a precious piece of jewellery.
Traveller Elisha Dibben has taken to social media after finding a wedding ring, apparently belonging to someone married to 'Deb'.
The gold band, engraved with a date and the name, was found at the Katherine Hot Springs, and a photo of the significant ring has since gone viral with hundreds of people sharing the post or tagging Debs and their partners around the country.
Mrs Dibben said she would post the ring to the rightful owner if they contacted her and knew the engraved date.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
