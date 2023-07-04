Daily and weekly rainfall records have been smashed in northern and central Australia as well as western Queensland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Australia's official forecaster said the rainfall band that stretched from north west Australia into south eastern regions saw many daily and weekly records in northern and central Australia and western Queensland.
Weekly totals of between 50mm and 100mm were recorded in the Kimberley district of Western Australia, much of the Northern Territory, western Queensland and western Tasmania.
There were also some pockets that tipped out more than 100mm from rain gauges.
Lajamanu copped a whopping 129mm of rain between June 27 and July 3 - in the middle of the Territory's dry season.
Suplejack Station on the border to the Tanami Desert saw 113mm fall in just one week, and Inverway Station in the Victoria River District recorded almost 90mm.
The highest weekly total in an official BOM gauge was 216.2mm at Mount Read in western Tasmania, while the highest daily total was 101.4mm at New May Downs in North West Queensland on July 3.
The Bureau said the low pressure trough and associated rain band in southern Queensland and north western NSW would move eastwards on Tuesday, bringing widespread rainfall.
This trough is forecast to move offshore from NSW from Wednesday and from Friday for Queensland.
