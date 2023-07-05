Katherine Times
First languages give names to newly discovered lizards

By Eelemarni Close-Brown
July 5 2023 - 2:30pm
Danielle Edwards consulted with traditional owners on names for newly discovered lizard species. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
When two Australian researchers came across unclassified species of sand dragon lizard, instead of following the tradition of using Greek or Latin terms to name them, they turned to ancient languages from their own country.

