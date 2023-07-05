Katherine Times
Australia to ease visa rules to boost Indonesian ties

By Andrew Brown and Tess Ikonomou
July 5 2023
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has met in Sydney with Anthony Albanese. (Lisa Maree Williams/AAP PHOTOS)
Business travel for Indonesians to Australia will be made easier in a bid to boost the economic partnership between the two countries, following a deal struck between Anthony Albanese and President Joko Widodo.

