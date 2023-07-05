Agribusiness executive Lisa Hewitt has been named as the new Elders's new general manager of the agency's Queensland and Northern Territory business.
Set to start work with Elders in early August, Ms Hewitt has a lifelong association with regional Australia.
She grew up on cattle properties in Queensland, worked in the livestock production industry on her family farming operation, and most recently led the ANZ commercial and agribusiness team in North Queensland.
A highly regarded business leader in Northern Australia, Ms Hewitt is also a current board director of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).
Ms Hewitt said her upbringing on cattle properties in Queensland has fostered an extensive association with the industry.
"I am looking forward to being able to combine this with the experience I've been lucky to gain across so many industries throughout my career, to such a diverse and dynamic business, like Elders," Ms Hewitt said.
"My most recent experience leading ANZ's commercial and agribusiness team in North Queensland has been thoroughly enjoyable and allowed me to work with some of the most interesting and capable people and customers in the country.
"I see the Elders role as an excellent opportunity to continue doing this. It's also testament to Elders and their commitment to regional Australia to appoint a regionally based leader to this role."
Elders general manager Tom Russo said Ms Hewitt's advocacy work for rural community development has particular resonance with the Elders business and is aligned with our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate.
"I expect that this, combined with Ms Hewitt's financial and commercial acumen and considerable knowledge of agricultural systems, will be a valuable addition to our national leadership team," Mr Russo said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.