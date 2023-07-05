Community Bank has more than one reason to celebrate

Celebrations are on the cards for a local bank, with two birthdays to be marked.
Katherine Bendigo Community Bank is turning 16 years old this month, with a birthday party coming up on the 13th.
Meanwhile the bank's unique community Banking model is celebrating 25 years of community-owned and operated banking in Australia.
The internationally acclaimed model has grown from a concept designed to empower communities at risk of losing face-to-face banking services to a network of more than 300 branches nationally with $20 billion in loans and $31.3 billion in deposits.
Founded in 1998 in the rural towns of Rupanyup and Minyip in Victoria, the profit-with-a-purpose model sees a majority of the profits generated by each independently owned and operated Community Banks directed back into the community.
Community Bank Katherine Chair Iain Locke thanked the Bank's customers for their support, its team members for delivering quality service, local shareholders for backing their community and all the passionate locally based directors for their hard work and dedication.
"We would like to congratulate Bendigo Bank and Community Bank Rupanyup and Minyip on their 25th anniversary.
"The important steps they took made it possible for communities like ours and many others to take charge of our future."
"In Katherine we were delighted to open our own Community Bank on 13 July 2007, building on the success of these early pioneer communities.
"Community Bank Katherine has returned over $300,000 in sponsorships and grants to the community.
"These donations have supported initiatives such as education, sporting clubs and emergency services."
Collectively, the Community Bank model is on track to return a total of $300 million in profits in its anniversary year since inception.
Community Bank funding often attracts co-investors such as local, state and federal governments creating a multiplier effect on the capital raised which has enabled projects totalling over an estimated $1 billion.
Michelle Clark was among the Community Bank model's very first customers, visiting the Minyip Branch with her daughter Emma and opening an account on 26 June 1998.
She opened a savings account with $10 and her savings would fund the deposit on her first home 20 years later.
"Small communities like ours are loyal, we want to support our town and we do that by banking with Bendigo.
"To this day I still bank with Bendigo Bank. My granddaughter is just four months old and one day we will open her first account at the Rupanyup/Minyip branch, just like her mother did."
Bendigo Bank CEO and Managing Director Marnie Baker said the strength of the shared value model proved that Australians would support a genuine alternative to the banking oligopoly if they were provided with quality products and excellent, award winning service backed by a trusted financial institution.
"Bendigo Bank's vision is to be Australia's bank of choice and our purpose is to feed into the prosperity of our customers and their communities. The Community Bank model is aligned with both our vision and our purpose and we are immensely proud of its success."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
