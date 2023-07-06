Former Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Shane Stone, says the current NT Government needs to do more to keep communities and families safe.
Read his opinion below.
I was talking to a Territory nurse last week and she was telling me she was leaving Darwin; been here for over a decade.
She told me she had the trifactor - home invasion, assault and scammed.
She summed it up ''the NT is not what it used to be''.
As we enjoy the dry season unfortunately many are voting with their feet and heading to unseasonal colder climes.
The real consequence of the un-precedented lawlessness is the economy.
It's always the economy.
The (media) has reported population decline, we all know families who have left and when interstate especially in QLD I regularly bump into old constituents, especially on the Sunshine Coast.
In fact so big is the Territory cohort in south east QLD every Christmas a gathering in the high 100's comes together to reminisce about the Territory they once knew and still love.
It's the economy that is the real casualty of a Government so far out of its depth and lacking any credibility and capability that has the NT as the worst performing economy in Australia.
With population decline comes less GST payments, increased unemployment and an ever shrinking private sector.
We all know the Territory is a unique place to live, work and raise a family - but crime and anti-social behaviour threaten our future.
Labor's inaction on crime and anti-social behaviour is making people afraid to leave their homes, causing businesses to shut down, and forcing people to move interstate.
The Fyles Labor Government are out of their depth and too weak to keep our families and communities safe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.