James Cook University veterinarian students have bared all for a good cause.
Fifty four fourth-year veterinarian students disrobed at Tabletop Station, Townsville, to capture photos for their 2024 Vets Uncovered Calendar.
The calendar fundraiser was established in 2015 and was created to raise funds for a chosen industry organisation and student's graduation ball.
In its eighth year, the Vets Uncovered calendar includes a collection of tasteful photos representing the agriculture industry and North Queensland.
Committee member Josephine Mahony said this year they were raising funds for AVA Benevolent Fund.
"This is a charity run by volunteers to provide assistance to veterinarians and their families in times of crisis, particularly when they are affected by illness or natural disasters. It also includes financial help for counselling and helping wildlife," Ms Mahony said.
"It is important to support this charity because we are going into this industry, we all know how many vets are struggling and how the average time that a vet spends in this career isn't long and most of the time it is due to burnout. We think it's really important to help support those who are in this industry."
Vets Uncovered conducted the calendar photo shoot in May, but released a behind the scenes video to social media in June.
Ms Mahony said the photo shoot was a great bonding experience.
"At the start it was a bit awkward but everyone gets around it pretty well and everyone has a great time," she said.
"We started at 8am and continued on all day. You get used to it pretty quickly and we were wearing robes in between photos.
"With 100 students in our cohort, we had more than half take part in the shoot."
Ms Mahony said the committee were in the process of organising the calendar photos and dates.
"Calendar pre-sales are expected to be available on July 24 and start selling them in August.
"It has been well supported over the years, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to a great cause.
"Each year each cohort chooses a different charity, so you get a wide variety of charities that are supported.
"And half the proceeds go towards our graduation ball, which we have been working five years towards this and it's exciting for us all to celebrate."
Calendars and merchandise will be available to purchase through www.https://www.vetsuncovered.com/
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
