Croc shuts down major tourist attraction

A crocodile sighting has triggered the closure of a major tourist attraction in the Northern Territory.
Bitter Springs in the NT's Elsey National Park in Mataranka is currently closed following the sighting of a saltwater crocodile.
Parks and Wildlife NT said while rangers worked to remove the croc, access to the pristine springs would remain closed for safety reasons.
The Thermal Pool off Homestead Road in Mataranka are still open for swimming.
