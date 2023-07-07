Bird pics wanted for Pine Creek

Twitchers and bird photography enthusiasts are invited to submit images for use in a special project in Pine Creek, showcasing local birds.
Via support from the Northern Territory Government and Tourism NT, Victoria Daly Regional Council is erecting two interpretive signage structures dedicated to the Hooded Parrot and select other local birds.
The signage is almost complete, scheduled for installation in the coming weeks, and organisers are now asking bird fans to supply imagery to show off their pictures.
Submissions of high-res jpeg images can be made to Treeti Business Consulting via hello@treeti.com.au.
Twitchers and bird photography enthusiasts are invited to submit images for use in a special project in Pine Creek, showcasing local birds.

Via support from the Northern Territory Government and Tourism NT, Victoria Daly Regional Council is erecting two interpretive signage structures dedicated to the Hooded Parrot and select other local birds.

The signage is almost complete, scheduled for installation in the coming weeks, and organisers are now asking bird fans to supply imagery to show off their pictures.

Submissions of high-res jpeg images can be made to Treeti Business Consulting via hello@treeti.com.au.
