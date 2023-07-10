Solar race returns

The largest solar challenge in the world gearing up to return to the Territory, drawing people from across the globe to the NT.
The challenge will see more than 1,000 people making up 43 teams from 23 countries set to race 3000km from Darwin to Adelaide in October, with teams from universities around the world descending down the Stuart Highway from October 22 in hi-tech vehicles designed to be powered only by the sun.
Minister for Major Events Paul Kirby, said the event was finally coming back to the Territory after a four-your hiatus due to Covid-19.
"Traversing Australia's outback, across some of the most remote country in the world, the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge offers communities a unique opportunity to see firsthand the world's most efficient electric cars and meet the teams behind the scenes," Mr Kirby said.
"The incredible innovation, technology and career opportunities will be on show through school and industry engagement and key activities in Darwin, and then on route as teams make their way south towards Adelaide."
Teams will compete in one of three categories; Challenger Class - a competitive race; Cruiser Class - which features cars designed for practicality; and Adventure Class - a non-competitive race.
Belgian team Innoptus Solar, winner of the Challenger Class in 2019, will return this year to contest their title against 32 teams, while the Cruiser Class will see 11 teams from nine countries compete.
Darwin locals and visitors will be able to see cutting-edge technology in action, with a range of activities to be organised in the week leading up to the start of the race.
Event Director Chris Selwood said as people were "increasingly look to more sustainable options to petrol driven cars and governments strive for solutions to fight climate change and reduce emissions", the Solar Challenge would raise awareness to the possibilities of "not just what could be, but what can be achieved now".
"This year we will welcome first time countries of Estonia and Romania, international 'top guns', new and emerging teams and a strong home-grown contingent, with eight Australian teams to fly the Aussie flag," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
