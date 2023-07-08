Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Flickerfest
Katherine
Katherine Flickerfest will be held on July 13 from 7pm, screening the Best of Australian Shorts at Katherine Cinema 3.
Medium Session
Katherine
A live mediumship event will be held by Medium Simon Hay at Knotts Crossing Resort on Wednesday, July 12, from 7.30pm
Local Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets are held every Saturday from 8am to 12 noon at the Lindsay Street Complex opposite the Visitor Information Centre. New stallholders welcome.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective runs every second Thursday up to July 27, providing food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark. While you're there, check out Godinymayin's new Inside Out Portrait installation in the foyer of the cinema including lots of local faces.
Katherine Show
Katherine
The annual Katherine Show will be held on July 21 and 22. Entries and early bird tickets are still open online at www.katherineshow.org.au. As the website has been rebuilt, those who have previously had an account will have to make a new one. Entries closing soon. Contact the Show office for more info.
Collage Workshop
Katherine
Explore the world of abstract art and collage-making with at Godinymayin on July 15 from 9am to 12.30pm. Collect images and phrases from books and magazines and learn how to turn existing images into new ones with composition, colour and your creativity. Contact Godinymayin to book a spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.