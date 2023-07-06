Woman killed in alleged Katherine region stabbing

A woman has lost her life after allegedly being fatally stabbed in a small community near Katherine.
Northern Territory Police said the 45-year-old woman died following the alleged stabbing, and her 46-year-old partner is in custody.
Police said they were called to the tragic incident in Jilkminggan, about 150km south-east of Katherine, in the late hours of July 6.
The victim was found with a knife wound to her back.
Northern Watch Commander Greg Lamb told media that paramedics attempted to revive the woman, but she was declared deceased at 12.35am.
"A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody," Watch Commander Lamb said.
Violence - especially domestic violence - has long been a serious issue across the region.
Only in January this year a pet chihuahua was killed in a house fire in, allegedly started by a 37-year-old man during what police alleged was an alcohol-fuelled fight with his partner.
Northern Territory Police said the man allegedly threatened his female partner with an edged weapon before physically assaulting her.
He was later witnessed driving dangerously around the community of Manyalalluk, 100km from Katherine in the Northern Territory, before allegedly starting a fire at his residence.
The house was extensively damaged and a pet dog was found dead within the home.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch, Crime Scene Examination Unit and Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service attended the community to investigate.
Police said they had arrested the man in relation to the disturbance in the Roper Gulf Region, and he had been charged with arson, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of damage to property, the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving in a manner dangerous to the public, driving under the influence of alcohol, being armed with an offensive weapon at night and disorderly behaviour in a public place.
