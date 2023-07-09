Boosting Brahman fertility with simple selection

Consistency is key to improvement, and improving herd fertility is no exception to this.
For 29 years, the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade's Selected Brahman herd has been managed using simple fertility selection pressures each year, and the results speak for themselves.
The herd estimated breeding values (EBVs) for fertility traits - such as days to calving and scrotal size - are improving and when evaluated in 2011, pregnancy rates in lactating cows were 37 per cent higher in the selected Brahman herd than in an unselected commercial herd.
The department began the Selected Brahman program in 1994 using the existing herd, and selection of both males and females shifted from a weight gain focus, to a fertility focus.
The method for female selection is simple: cows must wean a calf every year, or they are culled; and heifers, which join first as yearlings must wean two calves in their first three mating seasons, or they are culled.
In years where there are higher pregnancy rates across the board, selection is even stricter.
The bulls used are from within the program.
They are identified as yearlings, using a selection index that prioritises a larger scrotal size, a higher percentage of normal sperm, a higher 400-day weight, dam performance and polled-ness.
Artificial insemination (AI) is used to introduce new genetics to the herd but there is careful selection of the sires chosen, with emphasis on the fertility EBVs.
The AI sires chosen must have EBVs with low days to calving, high scrotal size and have come from a herd where empty cows are known to be culled yearly.
The Selected Brahman herd has been a part of Breedplan since 1994, as well as contributing data from ten years prior to joining.
Each year the latest data is submitted and this allows the herd to be compared to the breed average using EBVs.
In 2002, the main breeder herd was relocated from Douglas Daly Research Farm (DDRF) to Victoria River Research Station (VRRS, also known as Kidman Springs), where it remains today.
Each year, the weaners are moved to the higher quality pastures of DDRF to give heifers the best possible chance of expressing their higher fertility and conceiving as yearlings.
Yearling heifers are mated, and have their first two calves at DDRF, before those selected to be retained as breeders are returned to the main herd at VRRS.
Bulls that pass the strict selection criteria for fertility, as well as temperament and breeding soundness evaluations, are mated first to yearling heifers at DDRF and then further selection is conducted to select the ones to mate to the breeder herd at VRRS.
By 2012, yearling heifer pregnancy rates were at 65 per cent, more than double that of comparison heifers from four different commercial herds in four different years.
Additionally, the DITT heifers were expected to conceive by just 450 days of age, whereas the average age at puberty for Brahman heifers was 750 days.
There is only a limited amount of room on DITT research stations for this project and so the excess females and bulls from the herd are made available to industry through annual online auctions.
The 2023 sale dates was July 11 for bulls, with a cow sale coming up on August 2.
For more information, contact Katherine Research Station on (08) 8973 9739.
