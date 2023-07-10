Workplace health and safety regulators are set to crack down on faulty amusement rides ahead of this year's Northern Territory show circuit, warning operators to keep shows safe and enjoyable.
NT WorkSafe says inspectors will carry out compliance checks on a range of amusement rides to ensure safety standards are met as show season ramps up in the Territory for 2023.
Punters will flock to agricultural shows in Tennant Creek, Katherine, Darwin and Borroloola over the next month.
NT WorkSafe Regulatory Compliance Manager Maria Rigas reminded ride operators of their legal responsibilities following several ride failure incidents around the country.
In 2011, an eight-year-old girl was badly injured when she was flung off a ride at the Katherine Show.
In 2021, a ride operator was charged with breaching the Work Health and Safety Act over allegedly faulty brakes on a carnival ride in Darwin which crashed and injured two people in 2019.
"Amusement ride operators must ensure their rides have gone through proper maintenance checks and regular inspections," Ms Rigas said.
"This means rides should be inspected and maintained according to manufacturer specifications or requirements set out by a competent person such as an engineer," she said.
Ms Rigas said operators must implement safety measures and provide workers with appropriate training so rides are operated safely.
"They also have to check that the noise component, electrical and restraint systems of their rides are within the required standards and emergency equipment is easy to access and works as designed," she said.
"Inspectors will be checking that control measures are in place, so we are asking operators to ensure their log books are kept detailed and up-to-date."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
