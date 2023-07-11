Grandfather mauled by crocodile at popular NT swimming spot

A man has been mauled by a crocodile in a terrifying attack at one of the Northern Territory's major tourist swimming holes.
The 67-year-old was swimming at Litchfield National Park's popular Wangi Falls on July 10, when a saltwater crocodile - the most deadly predator in Northern Australia - latched onto him.
In a statement, the Northern Territory Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security confirmed the incident.
"It is estimated the crocodile is approximately two metres long," Dean McAdam of Northern Australian Parks said.
"Rangers are working with the Crocodile Management Team to remove the animal.
"Further crocodile surveys will then be undertaken prior to reopening."
A horrified onlooker said about 80 people, including young children, were swimming at the popular falls when the attack happened, with people at the waterhole's viewing platform spotting the crocodile and screaming at swimmers to get out of the water. Tasmanian Police Officer Taneka Starr was among those who helped the injured man.
Senior Constable Starr, on holiday with her family, said she was in the water when fellow onlookers raised the alarm at around 11.30am."My family and children were swimming in the water when people started yelling for everyone to get out," she said.
"We formed a circle together to make sure we all made it out of the water safely as a group, especially the children.
"We then saw that a man had suffered injuries to his arm and together my sisters and I provided first aid."
Ms Starr said the attack was a "pretty terrifying experience".
The man, who was at the falls with his grand-children, suffered an open flesh wound on his arm as well as scratches.
NT Health said the man was receiving treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital and was in a stable condition.
Parks rangers will be conducting crocodile surveys, and Wangi Falls will remain closed for swimming for the time being, NT Parks said.
The horrifying incident is one of at least three reported crocodile attack in the Northern Territory this year alone.
Earlier this year a teenager was bitten on the leg by a croc while he was waiting to be evacuated from floodwaters in the Katherine region.
Also this year, a 19-year-old was attacked by a 5.4m saltwater crocodile on Groote Eylandt, and a worker at Darwin's Crocosaurus Cove crocodile park was bitten on the arm while working with the deadly predators.
More than 160 crocodiles have been removed from Territory waterways this year alone, including a 3.4. saltie from Wangi Falls in January.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
