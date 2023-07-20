Get your entries in for the annual Katherine Show Advertising Feature

Heather Dingle with her show-stopping 91 kilogram pumpkin. Picture Supplied

When it comes to the Katherine Show, the strength in all competitions is fierce. Whether it is baking a cake or growing produce, through to testing your skills in the rodeo arena- the Katherine Show is simply a time where everyone likes to get involved and possibly take home some bragging rights.



Pavilion Competitions especially have long been a lifeline for rural and regional shows, and Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said that traditional categories such as art, craft, photography, cooking and produce have once again been well supported. "It is an incredible sight when you see those pavilions full of entries and this year we have more then doubled our entries in some areas, that's a reflection of the community.



"We really encouraged people to get behind their local show and they delivered, so I hope when families are walking through those pavilions, they are full of pride.



Be sure to check out the amazing range of entries in the pavilion. File Picture

"Agricultural shows have been in Australia since 1800's bringing together our rural communities, fostering a strong sense of unity and pride," she said. "While they have evolved since they began and will continue to modernise, the humble ag show is still about celebrating our community and bringing a diverse range of people together- not many events do that."

The Painted Chooks will once again feature around the grounds with the Katherine Show tradition continuing to grow. Tiffany said they were impressed with the number of entries. "There is literally hundreds of entries and they are incredible.



"The show movement may have evolved to include attractions such as sideshow alley, but things like the painted chook pavilion pay homage to it's agricultural roots and are an opportunity for people to engage with the agricultural aspect of the show," she said. "Lets face it some people might not be able to do needle work or bake a cake, so painting a chook is a way for everyone to be involved".

New to the Katherine Show in 2023 is the Station Sausage competition. The judging team are all butchers with more than 20 years experience and Tiffany said the team was expecting it to be tightly contested. "It's a tribute to the beef industry that the NT does so brilliantly and is so proud of, while giving the stations a chance to go head-to-head to compete for the champion beef sausage.

