Animals are always a big part of any show, and the Katherine Show is no different. The Show will have plenty of opportunities to watch animals in action and Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said that the Show was about bringing people together and showcasing what the NT had to offer, and animals were a common factor in both. "We aim to have a diverse range of activities for people to be involved in and events like the Pet Parade are a great way for kids to get involved, but also for those who love and are proud of their pet and want the chance to showcase them.
"The most common is the rescue dog breed, but there is also a cat and a giant rabbit," she said. "Because entries are open until show day we never know what to expect and that's what makes it fun."
One category to look out for in the Pet Competition is "Alternative Pet", and Tiffany was keen to see the unique entries. "I'm pretty excited to see the giant rabbit that has been entered, but also looking forward to seeing how well trained the cat that is entered is."
Dog High Jump will be popular once again with a mix of canine companions set to test their skills, and their owner's patience, across the weekend. Tiffany said the usual breeds will set the standards, you can never count out the little guys. "The kelpies and working dog breeds always put on a good show, but the crowd favourite is always the little dogs," she said. "What they lack in leg length, they make up for in determination and attitude, and I think that's why the crowd loves it."
An added bonus for animal lovers will be the Animal Nursey where visitors can get up close to their favourite cuddly critters.
The annual Katherine Show is just around the corner and locals and visitors alike are getting ready to see what the fantastic show committee has in store for 2023. Being a Katherine resident for 45 years, President of the show committee Donna Warland said she fondly recalls her first visit to the Show in 1978, coinciding with the Territory's attainment of self-governance.
"Despite the dusty conditions, it was a momentous celebration," she said. "It was also a personal milestone for me, as I got my ears pierced for the first time at the Katherine Show."
She said she deeply cherishes her town, the community, and their generous spirit. "The Show thrives due to the unwavering support of the people of Katherine and the region, along with the tireless efforts of the show committee and volunteers, both present and past."
During her time participating in the Show and her own entries over the years, Donna said she has had an opportunity to reflect on how the Show has grown and expanded. "This year the number of entries for craft and cooking have doubled, and there is a record number of entries in the school competition classes.
"We also have a new section that has been created with the introduction of the 'Station Sausage Battle' to expand our already unique entry categories such as 'Blokes and Sheila's cake and more," she said. "Our agricultural show is a highlight to many in the region and beyond, displaying our livestock, our community spirit, as well as being in its entirety a family-oriented fun-filled event."
Donna said she extended her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Katherine and the surrounding region who attend, participate, and support the Show, as well as to the dedicated members of the show committee.
To find out everything about the 2023 Katherine Show including event and entertainment schedules, ticket prices, and how you can get involved, visit www.katherineshow.org.au.
When it comes to the Katherine Show, the strength in all competitions is fierce. Whether it is baking a cake or growing produce, through to testing your skills in the rodeo arena- the Katherine Show is simply a time where everyone likes to get involved and possibly take home some bragging rights.
Pavilion Competitions especially have long been a lifeline for rural and regional shows, and Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said that traditional categories such as art, craft, photography, cooking and produce have once again been well supported. "It is an incredible sight when you see those pavilions full of entries and this year we have more then doubled our entries in some areas, that's a reflection of the community.
"We really encouraged people to get behind their local show and they delivered, so I hope when families are walking through those pavilions, they are full of pride.
"Agricultural shows have been in Australia since 1800's bringing together our rural communities, fostering a strong sense of unity and pride," she said. "While they have evolved since they began and will continue to modernise, the humble ag show is still about celebrating our community and bringing a diverse range of people together- not many events do that."
The Painted Chooks will once again feature around the grounds with the Katherine Show tradition continuing to grow. Tiffany said they were impressed with the number of entries. "There is literally hundreds of entries and they are incredible.
"The show movement may have evolved to include attractions such as sideshow alley, but things like the painted chook pavilion pay homage to it's agricultural roots and are an opportunity for people to engage with the agricultural aspect of the show," she said. "Lets face it some people might not be able to do needle work or bake a cake, so painting a chook is a way for everyone to be involved".
New to the Katherine Show in 2023 is the Station Sausage competition. The judging team are all butchers with more than 20 years experience and Tiffany said the team was expecting it to be tightly contested. "It's a tribute to the beef industry that the NT does so brilliantly and is so proud of, while giving the stations a chance to go head-to-head to compete for the champion beef sausage.
"We really want the community to know that this is their show, we want to evolve and for there to always be things they love seeing, so anyone is welcome to reach out," she said. "The Station Sausage competition is hopefully something everyone can enjoy."
Sideshow Alley is always a drawcard for the Katherine Show with kids, and some youthful adults, flocking to the excitement of thrilling rides, tasty treats, and the chance of winning a prize at the skill tester games.
There is something about the lights, sounds and smells of Sideshow Alley that bring back memories and really make a Show that much better. Be sure to check out the action in Sideshow Alley, grab yourself a showbag or two, and tuck into a delicious dagwood dog or bag of fairy floss while you're there.
There is a wealth of entertainment planned for visitors to the 2023 Katherine Show, with something to suit all ages. Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said the committee aimed to encourage everyone to be a part of it all. "This year, we have placed a strong emphasis on reconnecting with the community and organising entertainment workshops for everyone.
"Our goal is to ensure that the tradition of attending the show remains a cherished part of people's childhoods, whether it involves riding a pony, participating in a dancing troupe, or entering a decorated cupcake, we are determined to foster people's relationships with the show," she said. "We have actively engaged with senior citizens' craft groups, visited schools, and attended local markets, and our intention has always been to provide everyone with the opportunity to be involved."
There is a long list of options available for people including the stunning Xtreme Trials Show by Adrian Harry, amazing magic by Griego The Roving Magician and "Troppo" Bob, and the ""It's Rocket Science" workshops.
As always, Tiffany said the ever-popular Rodeo and Campdraft will be on the must-see list for visitors. "Being such a central location for the cattle stations, the rodeo is something that is heavily supported and well attended, and we pride on it being a true bush rodeo.
"The agricultural industry will always evolve but still at the heart of it all is good stock-people," she said. "Both the rodeo and campdraft are still about showcasing those stockman skills."
The spectacular fireworks on Saturday night will also be a major draw card for families, along with the gate prize draw on Saturday afternoon.