When it comes to the Katherine Show, the strength in all competitions is fierce. Whether it is baking a cake or growing produce, through to testing your skills in the rodeo arena- the Katherine Show is simply a time where everyone likes to get involved and possibly take home some bragging rights.
Pavilion Competitions especially have long been a lifeline for rural and regional shows, and Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said that traditional categories such as art, craft, photography, cooking and produce have once again been well supported. "It is an incredible sight when you see those pavilions full of entries and this year we have more then doubled our entries in some areas, that's a reflection of the community.
"We really encouraged people to get behind their local show and they delivered, so I hope when families are walking through those pavilions, they are full of pride.
"Agricultural shows have been in Australia since 1800's bringing together our rural communities, fostering a strong sense of unity and pride," she said. "While they have evolved since they began and will continue to modernise, the humble ag show is still about celebrating our community and bringing a diverse range of people together- not many events do that."
The Painted Chooks will once again feature around the grounds with the Katherine Show tradition continuing to grow. Tiffany said they were impressed with the number of entries. "There is literally hundreds of entries and they are incredible.
"The show movement may have evolved to include attractions such as sideshow alley, but things like the painted chook pavilion pay homage to it's agricultural roots and are an opportunity for people to engage with the agricultural aspect of the show," she said. "Lets face it some people might not be able to do needle work or bake a cake, so painting a chook is a way for everyone to be involved".
New to the Katherine Show in 2023 is the Station Sausage competition. The judging team are all butchers with more than 20 years experience and Tiffany said the team was expecting it to be tightly contested. "It's a tribute to the beef industry that the NT does so brilliantly and is so proud of, while giving the stations a chance to go head-to-head to compete for the champion beef sausage.
"We really want the community to know that this is their show, we want to evolve and for there to always be things they love seeing, so anyone is welcome to reach out," she said. "The Station Sausage competition is hopefully something everyone can enjoy."
Sideshow Alley is always a drawcard for the Katherine Show with kids, and some youthful adults, flocking to the excitement of thrilling rides, tasty treats, and the chance of winning a prize at the skill tester games.
There is something about the lights, sounds and smells of Sideshow Alley that bring back memories and really make a Show that much better. Be sure to check out the action in Sideshow Alley, grab yourself a showbag or two, and tuck into a delicious dagwood dog or bag of fairy floss while you're there.
There is a wealth of entertainment planned for visitors to the 2023 Katherine Show, with something to suit all ages. Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said the committee aimed to encourage everyone to be a part of it all. "This year, we have placed a strong emphasis on reconnecting with the community and organising entertainment workshops for everyone.
"Our goal is to ensure that the tradition of attending the show remains a cherished part of people's childhoods, whether it involves riding a pony, participating in a dancing troupe, or entering a decorated cupcake, we are determined to foster people's relationships with the show," she said. "We have actively engaged with senior citizens' craft groups, visited schools, and attended local markets, and our intention has always been to provide everyone with the opportunity to be involved."
There is a long list of options available for people including the stunning Xtreme Trials Show by Adrian Harry, amazing magic by Griego The Roving Magician and "Troppo" Bob, and the ""It's Rocket Science" workshops.
As always, Tiffany said the ever-popular Rodeo and Campdraft will be on the must-see list for visitors. "Being such a central location for the cattle stations, the rodeo is something that is heavily supported and well attended, and we pride on it being a true bush rodeo.
"The agricultural industry will always evolve but still at the heart of it all is good stock-people," she said. "Both the rodeo and campdraft are still about showcasing those stockman skills."
The spectacular fireworks on Saturday night will also be a major draw card for families, along with the gate prize draw on Saturday afternoon.