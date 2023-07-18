Entertainment galore awaits visitors to the Katherine Show Advertising Feature

Rusty Richter competes at the Katherine Show. Both the Rodeo and Campdraft are hugely popular. File Picture

There is a wealth of entertainment planned for visitors to the 2023 Katherine Show, with something to suit all ages. Show Coordinator, Tiffany Davey, said the committee aimed to encourage everyone to be a part of it all. "This year, we have placed a strong emphasis on reconnecting with the community and organising entertainment workshops for everyone.



Get ready for some Xtreme Trials action. Picture Facebook

"Our goal is to ensure that the tradition of attending the show remains a cherished part of people's childhoods, whether it involves riding a pony, participating in a dancing troupe, or entering a decorated cupcake, we are determined to foster people's relationships with the show," she said. "We have actively engaged with senior citizens' craft groups, visited schools, and attended local markets, and our intention has always been to provide everyone with the opportunity to be involved."



There is a long list of options available for people including the stunning Xtreme Trials Show by Adrian Harry, amazing magic by Griego The Roving Magician and "Troppo" Bob, and the ""It's Rocket Science" workshops.

"Troppo" Bob will amaze the crowd. Picture Facebook

As always, Tiffany said the ever-popular Rodeo and Campdraft will be on the must-see list for visitors. "Being such a central location for the cattle stations, the rodeo is something that is heavily supported and well attended, and we pride on it being a true bush rodeo.



"The agricultural industry will always evolve but still at the heart of it all is good stock-people," she said. "Both the rodeo and campdraft are still about showcasing those stockman skills."