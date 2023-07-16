Footage wanted after car hit

Northern Territory Police have charged a 39-year-old man following a pedestrian strike in Katherine South on July 13.
At 10:30am, police received reports of a pedestrian strike where it is alleged that the offender mounted a curb and drove a vehicle towards a pedestrian and hit them.
The victim was conveyed to Katherine District Hospital with serious injuries.
The offender was arrested shortly after the incident and he has since been charged with:
. Recklessly Endangering Life
. Unlawfully Cause Serious Harm
. Aggravated Assault
. Other traffic offences
The offender is expected to remain in custody to appear in court at a later date.
Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly those with dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police on 131 444.
You can report crime anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Please quote reference number 10397619.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.