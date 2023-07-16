Bicentennial servo rebrands as OTR

The very first OTR-branded service station and store in the Northern Territory has opened its doors in Katherine.
The former Puma service station on the corner of Bicentennial Road and the Stuart Highway is now trading as OTR Caltex, with offerings similar to those that are enjoyed by OTR customers across the the country.
The service station, which is open 24 hours, includes a diner which serves coffee, soft serve ice cream, self serve chilled slushies, Moes hotdogs, with the OTR store offering competitively priced staples such as fresh bread from Darwin and milk.
Customers can download the OTR App to pay directly at the pump and receive discount fuels and customer rewards including a free coffee, a free Moe's, a free pie or roll and 10 cents off per litre for the first month.
The app is also linked to OTR's charity program OTRGive which supports charities such as Foodbank NT and RSPCA NT.
The service station sells Techron Caltex fuel.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.