Sedan NT title night a hit at Katherine Speedway

The NT Sedan Northern Territory title night was held at Katherine Speedway on July 15 with some great, close racing.
Due to an engine problem, fan favourite and fastest driver on the track Zack Grimshaw - normally behind the wheel of Wingless NT1 - had to hand over the reins after the second heat, leaving the podium to his opponents.
Katherine's Brett Thomsen took out first place, followed by Brian Daniel and Tarmo Koivumaki.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.