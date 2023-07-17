After the departure of two councillors from Katherine Town Council, a by-election was held.
The primary count as of 8:15pm on July 15 had 2,822 votes counted, with Kerrie Mott receiving 716 votes, followed by Peter McDougall with 701 votes. Wayne Andrew Connop has received 599 votes, Matt Morton 339 and Clinton Booth 244.
Across Katherine 6530 people were enrolled to vote in the election which saw postal votes open only a week after the declaration of candidates, leaving only a small window for them to promote themselves to potential voters, many of whom complaining about being forced to 'vote blind' for candidates they knew nothing about.
None of the candidates engaged with the Katherine Times to raise their profile within the community prior to the by-election.
Meanwhile, a by-election has been announced for the Victoria Daly Regional Council's Timber Creek Ward, with one councillor vacancy to be filled.
Candidate nominations are now open and will close at 12 noon on July 27.
The NT Electoral Commissioner Iain Loganathan said anyone who is interested in nominating as a candidate should make sure they were aware of the nomination process and eligibility requirements.
"There are a number of resources available to potential candidates on our website and I encourage anyone who is interested to contact the Northern Territory Electoral Commission for more information," Mr Loganathan said.
"I also recommend anyone thinking of nominating to be a candidate to contact the Victoria Daly Regional Council to discuss the role and responsibilities of a councillor."
Voting in the Timber Creek Ward by-election will commence in Darwin on August 14 at the NT Electoral Commission Office.
The NT Electoral Commission's mobile voting team will travelling to Menngen, Amanbidji, Bulla, Myatt, Timber Creek and Gilwi between August 15 and 17 August.
To accommodate electors unable to vote in person, postal vote applications are now open.
All Timber Creek Ward residents should check they are correctly enrolled before the roll closes at 5pm on July 19.
