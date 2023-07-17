Katherine Times
New $1.3 million project to develop the Australian jackfruit industry

July 17 2023 - 2:30pm
The domestic demand for jackfruit has prompted AgriFutures Australia to identify it as a "priority for investment" with a new project looking at developing commercially viable processed products. Picture supplied
The domestic demand for jackfruit has prompted AgriFutures Australia to identify it as a "priority for investment" with a new project looking at developing commercially viable processed products. Picture supplied

A niche fruit industry worth about $2 million will receive nearly $1 million in order to grow its market opportunities.

