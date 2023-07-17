A niche fruit industry worth about $2 million will receive nearly $1 million in order to grow its market opportunities.
The domestic demand for jackfruit has prompted AgriFutures Australia to identify it as a "priority for investment", with a new project looking at developing commercially viable processed products.
The project will work with growers, processors and retailers to try to build the supply chain from the ground up.
It will focus on the development of three processed jackfruit products, building a processed jackfruit market which will enable Australian growers to increase their plantings or divert excess fruit when the fresh fruit market becomes overwhelmed.
With the rise of plant-based diets and the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, jackfruits have emerged as a versatile and sustainable meat substitute.
Their fibrous texture and mild taste make them an ideal ingredient for vegan and vegetarian dishes, including pulled jackfruit sandwiches, curries, and tacos.
This has led to increased demand among individuals looking for plant-based alternatives to meat.
The Australian Emerging Tropical Fruits Strategic RD&E Plan has outlined the need for research and development support.
The plan is the result of desktop research and stakeholder consultation across the Australian tropical fruit industry and pulls together specific recommendations for future investment to support the long-term growth and competitive advantage of the Australian tropical fruit industry.
AgriFutures emerging industries senior manager, Dr Olivia Reynolds, said local jackfruit products can be differentiated from imports through superior genetics, quality and safety standards.
The Northern Territory Government's Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade (DITT) has received funding from AgriFutures Australia to lead the project, with the University of Melbourne also involved.
DITT project lead Chelsea Moore said jackfruit had many potential uses beyond fresh fruit.
"The arils can be cooked when they are green for a savoury flavour, the seeds can be roasted like nuts, and other parts can be processed into highly nutritious products," Ms Moore said.
The University of Melbourne will be looking at phytochemical characterisation, nutritional composition, sensory, storage stability and packaging requirements.
NT DITT will be assessing the harvest windows to meet the product specifications.
University of Melbourne researcher Dr Hafiz Suleria said the future was bright for the jackfruit industry.
"The jackfruit products will be profiled for nutritional status, taste and consumer acceptance. Packaging will be developed considering shelf life, environmental sustainability and commercial viability," Dr Suleria said.
"There is still some work to be done refining the products and working out exactly when to harvest the fruit for the different products."
