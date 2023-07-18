Katherine Times
Remote pastoral station's history takes out prestigious book award

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
July 19 2023
Shannyn Palmer has won the 2023 Chief Minister's Northern Territory History Book Award for her work, Unmaking Angas Downs: Myth and History on a Central Australian Pastoral Station.
A spatial history of a remote pastoral station on Anangu country in the southwest of Central Australia is the winner of this year's Chief Minister's Northern Territory History Book Award.

