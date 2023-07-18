Remote pastoral station's history takes out prestigious book award

A spatial history of a remote pastoral station on Anangu country in the southwest of Central Australia is the winner of this year's Chief Minister's Northern Territory History Book Award.
Shannyn Palmer's book, Unmaking Angas Downs: Myth and History on a Central Australian Pastoral Station, explores the now-Indigenous Protected Area from an Aboriginal perspective of place, revealing new insights into the area's social, cultural, and economic history.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech hosted the Award prize ceremony at Parliament House where Ms Palmer was presented with her prize in front of fellow authors, publishers, historians, and researchers.
Judges described Ms Palmer's book, Unmaking Angas Downs: Myth and History on a Central Australian Pastoral Station, as an "absorbing exploration of the dual history of Angas Downs, providing a brilliant analysis of the duality of Aboriginal history-making in terms of place, and non-Aboriginal in terms of time."
Ms Palmer is a researcher and writer with a PhD in History from the Australian National University, and works to develop community-engaged practice and enable meaningful intercultural conversations and collaborations.
Her book was one of three shortlisted from the nine entries in this year's Award including Dean Ashenden's book, Telling Tennant's Story: The Strange Career of the Great Australian Silence, highly commended by the panel.
The third book shortlisted by the panel was Wild Dogs of Song: The Palmerston (Darwin) Dingo Glee Club, 1895-1905 by Paolo Fabris and Steven Farram.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the Northern Territory had a plethora of "rich and unique stories that deserve to be told", and each year the Chief Minister's History Book Award would unearth more gems from the Territory's past.
"This Award recognises the work of those who document our history, breathing life into the bygone times that continue to shape our present," she said.
Established in 2004, the Award recognises the most significant book about Northern Territory history published in the previous year.
A panel of independent judges from the history and research community judge the Award, which carries prize money of $1,000 from the NT Government.
Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Chansey Paech said Ms Palmer's insightful story would bring a new perspective to the region.
"Many thanks to the historians and storytellers who entered the Award this year, for these compelling works are all valuable contributions to our bank of knowledge about the Territory's history," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.