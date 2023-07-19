'Yes' and 'no' cases in full voice as pitches revealed

The Indigenous voice 'yes' and 'no' campaigns have unveiled their pitches, with opponents warning of legal risks as those in favour say it will improve lives.
The Australian Electoral Commission published the cases - written by federal politicians - on its website on Tuesday.
All households will receive a printed pamphlet in the coming months ahead of the referendum, to change the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament, to be held between October and December.
Asking people to vote for a "better future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and all Australians", the 'yes' campaign has the endorsement of Indigenous stars including former tennis world No.1 Evonne Goolagong Cawley, the NRL's Johnathan Thurston and AFL great Eddie Betts.
Supporters of the voice argue the advisory body will be a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who will advise the government on issues that affect them.
Members of the voice will be chosen by Indigenous people in their local area and will serve for a fixed period.
Thurston said Indigenous young people "deserve the chance to be their best" and giving them a say will mean "more of our kids reach their potential".
Goolagong Cawley said voting in favour of the change was a chance to "help the next generation chase their dreams".
"Let's grab this moment with both hands," she wrote.
Opponents of the proposal argue the voice goes beyond recognition, is "legally risky, with unknown consequences", and is divisive.
"If you don't know, vote no," the essay reads.
Quoting a number of former judges, those against the voice argue the proposal lacks detail and won't improve outcomes for Indigenous Australians.
It also claims a centralised voice might overlook the needs of regional and remote communities.
Constitutional lawyer and prominent 'yes' campaigner Greg Craven said he was enraged with voice opponents for including his quotes, which criticised the government's preferred model for the advisory body, in their essay.
"We had discussions over the drafting ... but I have made it absolutely clear over the last two months that I am 100 per cent committed both to supporting the voice and campaigning for it," he told ABC TV on Tuesday.
A joint statement from Uluru Dialogue co-chairs Professor Megan Davis and elder Pat Anderson slammed the 'no' camp for using "taxpayers' money to distribute misleading information aimed at holding our people back".
Polling shows support for the voice has plunged, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was a strong case to be made for the proposed advisory body.
"We have four out of the 19 Closing the Gap targets currently being met," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"We need to do better - if Australia votes 'no', that is saying that we'll keep doing things the same way."
Former Liberal MP Warren Mundine, who is campaigning against the voice, said he was "pretty comfortable" with the essay submitted for his camp but conceded there were things wrong with it.
Liberal MP Julian Leeser, who quit the party's front bench over his support for the voice, said there were people using "echo arguments" heard at other times in Australia's history.
The referendum's success depends on majority support across the country and in four of six Australian states.
The question to be put in the referendum is: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.