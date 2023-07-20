Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Change in carbon calculations could help manage buffalo

By Rudi Maxwell
July 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swamp ranger Neville Gulaygulay points to damage by buffalo on his country. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Swamp ranger Neville Gulaygulay points to damage by buffalo on his country. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Traditional owners of the largest paperbark swamp in the country, Gurruwiling, are worried about the damage caused by feral buffalo and pigs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.