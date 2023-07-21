Katherine Times
Inquiry called for youth detainee transfers to Don Dale

July 21 2023 - 3:00pm
The acting children's commissioner has launched an inquiry into transfers of youth to Don Dale. (Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS)
The Northern Territory's acting commissioner for children has launched an inquiry into transfers from the Alice Springs youth detention centre to the notorious Don Dale facility.

