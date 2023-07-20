Katherine Times
Sports vouchers to help NT kids' 'mental, physical and social development' says Minister Worden

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Mitchell Brown is brought to the ground by Darcy McWhirter in a try-saving tackle as the Katherine Junior Rugby League's under-6 Cowboys and Raiders teams show off their skills.
Children and young people in the Northern Territory will have it easier to participate in sports, recreation and cultural activities, thanks to a $6 million spending spree under the NT Government's Sport Voucher Scheme.

