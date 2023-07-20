Children and young people in the Northern Territory will have it easier to participate in sports, recreation and cultural activities, thanks to a $6 million spending spree under the NT Government's Sport Voucher Scheme.
Aiming to provide affordable access to sport for school-enrolled children and core aquatic skills for children under five, $100 vouchers are available to every child enrolled in an urban school from transition to Year 12, including home-schooled children, twice a year.
The vouchers can be used at over 350 registered sport, active recreation and cultural activity providers.
Minister for Sport Kate Worden said playing sport was an important part of a young person's "mental, physical and social development".
"The Territory Labor Government is making sure our children remain active in sports and cultural activities," Ms Worden said.
"The Sports vouchers scheme helps families better manage the cost of these activities.
"Territory kids shouldn't miss out on participating in an activity they love."
Parents or carers of children under five, or who have turned five but will not be enrolling in transition or primary school that year can apply for two $100 Learn to Swim Vouchers each year per child.
Kids living in remote areas will also be able to access vouchers.
Remote and regional schools will work with their communities to determine the most appropriate use of the voucher scheme to suit the needs of students and their families.
