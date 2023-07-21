Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Do you have an event coming up or a story we should know about? Do you want to see your sporting team in the paper, or want us to cover your social gathering? Touch base with us. Call the Katherine Times or send an email to annie.hesse@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sip & Paint
Katherine
A Seniors Month Sip & Paint Tea Party will be held on August 4 from 10am in the gardens of O'Keeffe House on Riverbank Drive, with a morning tea will be provided along with all art supplies needed. The event is free but booking is essential via https://events.humanitix.com/seniors-sip-and-paint-tea-party
Veterans' Day
Katherine
A Veterans' Day Commemorative event will be held at the Katherine Cenotaph on Railway Terrace on August 18 from 6pm sharp. If you wish to lay a wreath, please contact Katherine Town Council via the council website.
Barber in concert
Katherine
Katherine Regional Arts presents highlights from The Barber of Seville on August 12 from 6.30pm at St Josephs College. Tickets on sale through Humanitix.
Luke O'Shea
Katherine
Luke O'Shea will be performing live music under the stars at Katherine Outback Experience on Friday, July 28, together with special guests, from 7pm. Gates open at 6.30pm at Katherine Outback Experience, 115 Collins Road, Uralla. Online Tickets: Adults 18yr+: $30, student 6-17yr: $15, kids 5yr and under are free. Food and soft drinks available to purchase, BYO chairs, picnic blankets, drinks, alcohol and nibbles. Free camping available for ticket holders.
Neil Murray
Katherine
Don't miss legendary Australian Singer-songwriter Neil Murray live in Katherine on August 11 from 7pm at Godinymayin. Doors open at 6:30pm. The singer-songwriter will be unpacking his latest album, The Telling, and revisiting earlier material from a storied career. Only 150 tickets available via Godinymayin.
Local Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets are held every Saturday from 8am to 12 noon at the Lindsay Street Complex opposite the Visitor Information Centre. New stallholders welcome.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective runs every second Thursday up to July 27, providing food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.