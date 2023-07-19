4 tips to optimise the clinical research process

Clinical research is vital in advancing medical knowledge and developing drugs for various health conditions. However, the process can be complex, and research institutions grapple with the dual pressures of meeting research timelines, compliance, and transparent reporting - often for multiple trials. Hence, they must be able to oversee and administer each stage proficiently and efficiently, eliminating operational bottlenecks from inception to completion whenever possible.

Just how important is clinical research? The value of clinical research impacts a nation's health, so much so that the Australian Government initiated The Clinical Trials Activity allocating $750 million, spread over a decade, to boost the number of clinical trials that dealt with rare cancers, rare diseases, and areas of unmet medical needs conducted in Australia.

Here are 4 essential tips that can help optimise the clinical process, streamlining it for faster results while enhancing data accuracy.

1. Embrace clinical trial automation

Considered a type of clinical trial automation, Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems are designed to streamline and automate the process of collecting, storing, and managing data during clinical trials. EDC systems play a critical role in clinical trial automation, helping to increase the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of data collection.

Furthermore, EDC systems can integrate in real-time with other systems like electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) systems and Interactive Voice/Web Response Systems (IVR/IWR) to enhance data collection and patient management during clinical trials.

Like EDC, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are integral parts of modern clinical trial automation and help automate and optimise the following aspects of the clinical trial process:

Study design and protocol development: AI and ML can assist in optimising the design of a clinical trial by predicting the most effective trial design based on past studies and outcomes, helping select suitable endpoints, determining the optimal sample size, and even predicting possible risks and challenges.

Patient recruitment and screening: AI algorithms can analyse electronic health records, genomic data, and other patient data to identify eligible participants for a trial, significantly speeding up the recruitment process and ensuring a better match between the patient population and trial requirements.

Data collection and management: Electronic data capture (EDC) systems and electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs) can reduce paper-based errors or discrepancies and accelerate the process of data collection, recording, analysis, and validation.

With ePROs, patients enter their responses directly into an electronic system in real time, eliminating the risk of transcription errors when manually transferring data from paper to an electronic format. Moreover, electronic systems can be programmed not to accept incomplete responses, ensuring that all required information is provided. In contrast, paper questionnaires can be returned with missing or incomplete data.

Furthermore, reports can facilitate better patient engagement by providing a user-friendly interface and immediate feedback. This can enhance the patient's understanding of their condition and promote active involvement in their care. Reminders can improve patient compliance, leading to more consistent and reliable data collection.

AI can handle large volumes of data on local servers or the cloud and derive meaningful insights, making data management more efficient. It can detect anomalies, validate data, and automate data cleaning. Validation checks ensure data quality and integrity, minimising the chances of errors and discrepancies.

In contrast to electronic or cloud-based data, physical data is susceptible to loss, damage, or alteration. Furthermore, electronic data can be stored compactly in the cloud and is easier to search and retrieve.

Monitoring and reporting:

Automating regular data checks and compliance monitoring can decrease the time spent on manual oversight. Standardised procedures for data documentation ensure clarity and ease of data interpretation. Moreover, automated systems can generate reports efficiently, enabling quicker access to trial results and progress.

Adverse event reporting: AI and machine learning algorithms can predict and detect any adverse events more quickly than traditional methods, improving patient safety and regulatory compliance. This is important for all therapeutic products, carrier molecules, medical devices, and cosmetics, as allergies and other sequelae must be addressed before releasing any product.

Data analysis: Advanced algorithms can speed up the data analysis phase, finding patterns and correlations in large and complex datasets, thereby accelerating the process of concluding the trial data.

Regulatory submission: Using automation to prepare regulatory submission documents can reduce the time and effort required and ensure accuracy.

By automating these steps, the duration of clinical trials can be significantly reduced, helping to bring effective treatments to patients sooner. Automation also increases the accuracy and reliability of trial outcomes while reducing the manual effort required.

2. Streamline participant recruitment

Efficient participant recruitment is crucial for success, and while clinical automation software can streamline recruitment and screening, strategies like the following can be adopted as well:

Leverage online platforms: Utilise online platforms and social media to cast a net over a wider audience and connect with potential participants efficiently.

Engage with patient advocacy groups: Collaborate with patient advocacy organisations to raise awareness about your research and tap into their network of individuals interested in clinical trials.

Develop clear and concise eligibility criteria: Clearly define the criteria for participant selection, ensuring they align with the research objectives and target population.

By implementing these streamlined participant recruitment strategies, the enrollment process is enhanced, and the delays in starting the trials are minimised.

3. Foster effective communication and collaboration

Smooth communication and collaboration are essential for success in clinical research. Establish regular team meetings to discuss progress, address challenges, and align project goals using project management systems, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, or third-party apps like Zoom and Slack.

These secure communication platforms enable seamless information exchange, ensuring data privacy and confidentiality. Technology has allowed collaboration among researchers, clinicians, statisticians, and other relevant stakeholders, leveraging their expertise to well-rounded research even if they are not in the same space.

By cultivating effective communication and collaboration practices, you can enhance coordination, reduce delays, and improve the overall efficiency of your clinical research projects.

4. Implement quality assurance measures

Quality assurance measures are crucial to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and maintain research integrity. Consider the following tips to optimise quality assurance in your clinical trials:

Conduct regular internal audits: Perform internal audits to identify areas for improvement, assess compliance, and address any deviations from protocols or regulations.

Train and educate research staff: Provide comprehensive training and ongoing education to research staff on Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines, research protocols, and regulatory requirements.

Implement process improvement initiatives: Continuously evaluate and refine your research processes to identify bottlenecks and implement strategies for improvement.

By prioritising quality assurance measures, you can ensure the credibility and reliability of your research outcomes, bolstering the impact of your clinical trials.

