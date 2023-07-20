Teen gang allegedly breaks into Katherine homes, threatens occupants with weapon

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses following a number of alleged unlawful entries and multiple disturbances in Katherine East.
Just after 9:30pm on July 19, police received a report of four youths, allegedly armed with an edged weapon, attempting to gain entry into a home on Sandalwood Crescent before being confronted by the occupant and fleeing the scene.
Police said the group then allegedly broke into two homes on Gregory Court and Martin Terrace and threatened the occupants before stealing personal items and causing damage.
They fled to another home on Providence Court where they allegedly attempted to gain entry but were unsuccessful.
At around 11:20pm police responded to a report of a disturbance on De Julia Court, where the group allegedly threatened the occupants with an edged weapon.
The group fled the scene upon the arrival of the police officers.
At 2:45am, two women staying at a hotel in Cyprus Street were confronted by a male.
The male, who had his face covered, threatened the pair before leaving the scene with a wallet.
Police said a number of crime scenes had been established, and investigations have commenced to identify the offenders involved.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are calling for anyone who witnessed any of the described incidents or who has CCTV at home, which may assist with the investigation, to contact police on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.