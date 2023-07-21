People in the Northern Territory pride themselves in being "different" from those living in the rest of the country.
The crazier an idea or project, the more celebrated it is going to be in the Top End - and that's where one of the most out-there plans is coming to life this July, when an electric-powered Land Cruiser will attempt to drive a seven-kilometre stretch along Darwin harbour's ocean floor.
With the aim of breaking two world records, a dedicated team of engineers and diving experts are gearing up to complete the deepest depth driven underwater by a car and the furthest distance driven underwater by a car.
But salvage and rescue expert Luke Purdy said the endeavour signified more than just breaking records.
"It's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible, all while embracing sustainable technologies," he said.
"We invite everyone to join us on this remarkable journey as we dive to drive into the unknown and make waves in the world of automotive adventure."
The modified vehicle will be driven by a team of 30 commercial divers who will take turns in the driver's seat of the 40-series Land Cruiser on Saturday, July 29.
Divers will manoeuvre across the shipping channel from Mandorah Boat Ramp to Mindil Beach, the route's deepest point 30 metres below sea level.
Having built most of the equipment in a driveway in Victoria, the engineering team towed their creation 4,000 kilometres through the centre of Australia earlier this month to complete the long-awaited journey.
One of the divers to be steering the vehicle is Luke Gosling, the Member for Solomon (Darwin and Palmerston) in the Federal Parliament.
"This is a celebration of what Australians can do in a shed," he said about the project.
"The community has got behind the building of this vehicle."
Dubbed the mud crab "because it's orange and is found crawling along the bottom of Darwin harbour", the car aims to take on the crossing on the 40-year anniversary of another underwater voyage.
In 1983, a diesel-powered Land Cruiser attempted to drive across the same harbour floor in a project pioneered by a team of Darwin locals.
The brainchild of avid diver Tim Proctor and some of his mates, saw 70 diver-drivers take on the journey on the bottom of the ocean, attached to a 60 metre snorkel.
"Like a lot of other projects in the Territory (the idea) probably (came from) a few too many beers around the barbeque one afternoon," Tim Proctor told the media about his crazy idea.
"A few of us were discussing the possibility of driving a car across the harbour ... but I guess that's where it started, too many beers."
In the backyard of Mr Proctor's Darwin home, he and his mates modified an old, donated Landcruiser bull catcher with the plan to take it on an underwater cruise along a seven kilometre route from Mandorah across Darwin harbour to Mindil Beach - driving underwater at a depth of 35 meters at the deepest point.
But somewhere between three and four kilometres into their adventurous journey, the air for the starter motor ran out, cutting short the ambitious mission which ended in the Landcruiser having to be floated to the Mindil Beach finish line.
On the 40th anniversary of the almost-successful attempt, a car will once again take to the ocean floor.
Camera footage from the diver's helmets will be livestreamed to a big screen at Mindil Beach for the public to watch from 10am on July 29.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
