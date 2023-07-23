Katherine mystery features in book

They just vanished ... disappeared. Gone. Lost. No answers. Still missing. Imagine the pain, confusion and emotional roller-coaster that families experience when a loved one goes missing. What would you do? How would your family cope?
Every year 53,000 people go missing in Australia.
Written by Nicole Morris, the founder of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Vanished, is a heart-wrenching collection of true stories told through the eyes of family members who have experienced the trauma of a missing loved one. It follows their journeys from the desperate searches in the first days, through the Police investigations and, in many cases, the heartbreak as the years roll by without any news.
From two young girls who might have been early victims of Ivan Milat, a woman who was last seen walking alongside a Victorian highway, a man who vanished among the homeless in Sydney and a teenage boy likely murdered and fed to crocodiles in Kakadu, the circumstances are all different, but the impact on the families are equally devastating.
There are two NT cases in the book - Norman Lawson who went missing in Kakadu and Jamie Herdman who went missing in Daly Waters after stopping in Katherine.
This Australian National Missing Persons Week - from July 30 to August 5, the Katherine Times can publish an extract from the new book.
Read it below.
Chapter Two Jamie Herdman
Jamie stayed in Katherine township for the next hour and a half, before going to the Katherine Police Station at about 3pm.
Jamie's reasons for asking police for help are of paramount importance to the investigation. Sergeant Steve Nalder said when Jamie spoke to him, he said that he had been pursued the entire way from Broome to Katherine by four Maori bikie gang members, travelling in an older model red Ford Falcon.
Jamie stated the men were currently in Katherine, he had seen them, and they were 'intent on harming him'. Sergeant Nalder took Jamie's claims about the car following him seriously. 'If he believed it, then it was real to him.
Jamie came across as a normal, down-to-earth sort of person but with a slightly fantastic story.'
Steve remembers feeling concerned about Jamie's state of mind: 'I went out and spoke with him, and my opinion didn't entirely change when he told me the story, as it had a lot of holes in it. I spoke to him for quite some time, including questions about who they were, why they would come from New Zealand to get him, where he first saw them, his drive to Katherine... And there were a lot of things that weren't adding up.'
The final stage of Jamie's journey raises even more unanswered questions. Jamie's distinctive Nissan Urvan was found abandoned at Daly Waters Roadhouse.
Brother Carl says: 'The owners of the Daly Waters roadhouse saw that his van had sat there for a while, so they called local police, who contacted Katherine Police, and they ran the number plate and found it was Jamie's. They realised he'd been in there, at Katherine station.'
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
