Katherine mystery features in book

Annie Hesse
July 24 2023 - 7:00am
Written by Nicole Morris, the founder of the Australian Missing Persons Register, Vanished, is a heart-wrenching collection of true stories told through the eyes of family members who have experienced the trauma of a missing loved one.
They just vanished ... disappeared. Gone. Lost. No answers. Still missing. Imagine the pain, confusion and emotional roller-coaster that families experience when a loved one goes missing. What would you do? How would your family cope?

