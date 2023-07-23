Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Poem weaves outback woman's struggle into winning words

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Prize winner Remembering Mary explores a pioneering woman's outback life in the 1800s. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Cloncurry Prize winner Remembering Mary explores a pioneering woman's outback life in the 1800s. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

After a life of enduring outback toil and the loss of several babies, Mary holds a grandchild in her lap with a "down-turned smile, sad eyes" and "gnarly hard-boiled hands".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.