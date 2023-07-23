Tender awarded for new Katherine homes

Significant strides to increase the availability of public housing in the Big Rivers region are being made, with the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory announcing the award for the construction of six new dwellings.
Katherine-based NJ Homes (NT) Pty Ltd has been awarded the tender for the construction of four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom homes at 40 Martin Terrace, for the $3.5 million project.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the NT Government was "acutely aware" of the "pressing need" for more public, social and affordable housing in Katherine and was "working on a range of strategies to improve this".
"We know a good home leads to better health, education and employment outcomes and a stronger community overall," Ms Fyles said.
"We congratulate Katherine company NJ Homes on being awarded a tender to build six much-needed public housing dwellings and look forward to tenants moving in early next year."
The development is set to be completed by early 2024.
Construction is also underway for a further four one-and-two-bedroom homes in Katherine.
The Territory Labor Government is working with Community Housing Provider, Venture Housing, to introduce a new affordable housing complex on Casuarina Drive in Katherine East, to address the need for affordable housing options.
The precinct is set to consist of eight new homes, incorporating energy-efficient features that optimise both environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness for tenants.
Additionally, the NTG has announced it is assisting key workers on low to medium incomes, including Katherine residents, with a $3 million private rental subsidy scheme.
"Our Government is working hard to grow the housing stock right across the Territory," Minister for Housing and Homelands Selena Uibo said.
"Katherine is an integral service hub for the Big Rivers region. Building more homes will mean greater support for Katherine residents and our workforce, making sure more people can call Katherine home for longer."
"We have invested many millions of dollars towards housing in remote areas across the Big Rivers region and growing more urban housing stock in Katherine will help to alleviate housing stress in the township."
The Territory Labor Government's commitment to expanding remote housing stock across the Northern Territory has resulted in the construction of over 1,000 new homes since 2016.
