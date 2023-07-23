Katherine Times
Tender awarded for new Katherine homes

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
July 24 2023 - 7:00am
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and Housing MInister Selena Uibo have announced Katherine's NJ Homes has been awarded the tender to build new public housing.
Significant strides to increase the availability of public housing in the Big Rivers region are being made, with the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory announcing the award for the construction of six new dwellings.

