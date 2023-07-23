Barunga Oval renamed during NAIDOC event

The NAIDOC round of the Big Rivers Football League was played during NAIDOC week in the community of Barunga.
The event, which was sponsored by Roper Gulf Regional Council, was a resounding success, with intense competition and a strong sense of community coming together to celebrate Indigenous culture and honour the NAIDOC 2023 theme of "For Our Elders."
The Barunga Youth Cafe played a central role in the festivities, delighting attendees with a traditional lunch consisting of kangaroo tail and vegetables, providing nourishment for the participants and spectators was truly appreciated.
Meanwhile, the Creche team ensured the younger members of the community had a good time too, offering entertainment and face painting to keep them engaged and entertained throughout the event.
One of the highlights of the NAIDOC round was the unveiling of the new name for the Barunga oval.
The sporting ground, once known as the Barunga oval, will now be referred to as the "Phyllis Winjorrotj Oval".
This renaming is a symbolic gesture to honour and recognize the contributions and wisdom of the elders in the community.
Phyllis Winjorrotj has been a prominent figure within Barunga, tirelessly advocating for the preservation and promotion of Indigenous culture and heritage.
The new name serves as a testament to her years of dedication and commitment.
The NAIDOC round saw a fusion of sport and cultural celebration, allowing the community to come together in a vibrant display of unity.
A spokesperson for Roper Gulf said the Council was "incredibly proud to have been associated with such a tremendous event that encourages cultural appreciation and solidarity among its residents".
"By sponsoring the NAIDOC round, Council has shown its steadfast commitment to supporting initiatives that foster community spirit and inclusiveness," the spokesperson said.
"Events like these provide a platform for community members to come together, bridge divides, and forge stronger bonds.
"They offer an opportunity to celebrate Indigenous culture, honour those who came before us, and make strides towards a more harmonious future.
"Through the efforts of sponsors and dedicated individuals, the NAIDOC round of the Big Rivers Football League at Barunga has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on all those who participated and attended."
With the success of this year's NAIDOC round, Roper Gulf Regional Council remains committed to continuing its support and sponsorship of events that promote unity, cultural pride, and community engagement.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
